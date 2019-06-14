  1. Home
Buhari greets Abdulsalami Abubakar at 77

By . Published Date

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, felicitated with former Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on his 77th birthday.

He congratulated him on a life of purpose, “driven by a passion to serve his country and humanity’’.

The president’s message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

He extolled the former head of state’s commitment to peace, stability and development in Nigeria and Africa, “as he continually and relentlessly follows and counsels leaders and communities on values of togetherness and collective vision.’’

According to Buhari, Abubakar’s visionary and selfless leadership style and willingness for inclusive growth and development sets him apart for commendation, while the handing over to civilian government in 1999 secured an enduring place for him in history.

He, therefore, joined family members, professional colleagues and friends in celebrating the African elder statesman and global voice.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Abubakar “longer life and good health as he continues to serve humanity’’. (NAN)

