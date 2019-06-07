Buhari, Governors, Security Chiefs in crucial meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors of the 36 states and Security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,Boss Mustapha and the Chief of State, Abba Kyari are also attending the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governors in attendance included that of Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Kebbi, Delta, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Ekiti, Lagos, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano and Niger.

Others are Anambra, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Osun, Rivers, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, Kwara, Ondo, Bayelsa and Enugu state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also attending the meeting is the immediate past governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari.

The security chiefs include, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Others are National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; ,Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The meeting, our correspondent reports started with the arrival of President Buhari into the council chamber of the Villa by 11:01am.

As at the time this story was filed, the meeting was still on.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App