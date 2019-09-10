Buhari flays politicisation of security

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned what he calls the “undue politicisation” of the security situation in the country.

The president spoke on Tuesday while receiving promoters of the proposed African Security Leadership Summit at the State House, Abuja.

He said no matter how much the revisionists try to distort history, “the records show where we were in terms of security in 2015, where we are now, and we also know where we want to be.”

Buhari, who said the relative successes of the administration since 2015 were clear, added that “what remains in areas of security are also clear, despite the politicisation.”

The president, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Femi Adesina, hailed the plan to convene a high-powered security summit that would bring together some of the leaders on the African continent, defence attaches, embassies and High Commissions and leadership of the defence community in the country, among others.

President Buhari, who spoke directly to the chairman of the security summit initiative, His Royal Highness, Major-General Abdullahi Bagudu Mamman, (rtd), said, “I am glad that you are well experienced, and know the implications of this high-powered conference. It will be a great test for you and members of your committee. You will be dealing with professionals in security, defence and diplomacy. We will do our best to support you.”

Retired Major-General Mamman , who led a team under the auspices of Global Initiative for Leadership Success (GILS), which is organising the security summit, said, “We share in the conviction of the administration to address the problems of the country.

“At assumption of office in 2015, parts of the country had been acquired by Boko Haram insurgents. Your seriousness and committed efforts have made us to now be able to worship in peace. Boko Haram has been truly degraded, and other forms of criminalities are being addressed.”

The traditional ruler added that the summit, to hold possibly sometime in October, is being convoked “to involve the entire security architecture in Nigeria, and it will be under the theme, ‘Sustaining the Security Renaissance of Nigeria.’

The event will also feature honours and awards for those who have excelled in the area of security, “because we need to reward the commitment of our heroes.”

An endowment fund will also be launched to cater for families of those who pay the supreme price, and to care for those permanently maimed.

