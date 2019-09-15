  1. Home
  3. Buhari felicitates with Etsu Nupe at 67
By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the government and people of Niger State, and all sons and daughters of Nupe Kingdom as the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, marks 16 years on the throne, and celebrates 67th birthday.

Buhari, in a release on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, also rejoiced with all family members of the royal house, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, whose legacy of hard work, discipline and honesty in public service, he stated, continued to resonate.

The president further extolled the nobility, maturity and visionary leadership of the Etsu Nupe, as he continued to uphold the strong culture and arts of the people and maintain peace and good neighbourliness with other traditional stools and cultures.

Buhari said the culture of acceptance that pervaded the state and the versatility in promoting communal living, entrepreneurship, agriculture and education as Chairman of the Niger State Traditional Council deserved encomium.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant Etsu Nupe longer life, more peaceful years on the throne and wisdom to keep guiding his people in the right direction.

