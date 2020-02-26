Buhari fake wedding: Court grants accused bail

ADVERTISEMENT

A Senior Magistrate’s Court presided over by Aminu Gabari has granted bail to Kabiru Muhammad, 32-yr-old businessman accused of circulating fake news about a purported wedding between President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and her counterpart in charge of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk.

The accused, a resident of Kurna Layin Magani, was earlier remanded in custody of Department of State Services, Kano command, by the court when he was first arraigned before the court on October 10, 2019, for alleged defamation and injurious falsehood contrary to Sections 392 and 393 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant was accused of falsely publicizing, on the social media, a fake wedding ceremony meant to take place between President Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management.

He equally published another fake wedding ceremony purported to have held between the President and Minister of Finance and National Planning.

The court heard that the actions of the accused was capable of causing confusion and injury to the personalities involved, damaging their characters and causing disaffection among their family members and associates.

When the charge sheet was read, the accused pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of defamation of character and injurious falsehood contrary to sections 392 and 393 of the Penal Code Law.

The judge granted bail to the accused in the sum of N1 million with two sureties, one of whom should either be the Chairman or Secretary of Singer Market Association and other a civil servant who must be on Grade Level 15.

He adjourned the case to March 24, 2020.

