Buhari extols virtues of late Olorunfemi, ex- ambassador to Namibia

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends, relations, as well as the diplomatic community over the passing of Dr Biodun Nathaniel Olorunfemi, former Ambassador to Namibia.

The President, in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina said the demise of “the re-engineering technocrat” is a great loss to Nigeria.

He said the late ambassador had the unique record of successfully turning around many parastatals and businesses that were hitherto underperforming.

He recalled that Dr Olorunfemi, as Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory, assembled technocrats to develop blueprint for the effective administration of FCT as a Mega City, and is also credited as one of the brains behind the development of the solid minerals sector in the country.

The deceased served as Ambassador to Namibia from 2012 to 2015, and the President remarks that “he left his footprints in the sands of time.”

