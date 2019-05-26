Buhari extols Dantata virtues at 88

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday extolled the virtues of the patriarch of the Dantata family, Alhaji Aminu Dantata who attained 88 years.

Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu extolled Alhaji Aminu’s role as a public officer, business and community leader, who engineered an eco-system that fostered creativity of young minds in business by generously supporting innovations, long before governments got interested in promoting start-ups.

“He was acutely aware that unless our communities promoted education and business enterprise, the country cannot realise its potential and compete with other emerging economies.

“It was Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s exemplary leadership of the Kano business community that set the foundations for a prosperous and inclusive Kano city.

“I pray for his longer and healthier life,” he said.

