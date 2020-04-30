Buhari extends tenure of NDDC mgt, releases N6.2bn COVID-19 funds to N/Delta

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Professor Keme Pondei-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from today May 1 to December 31, 2020.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued Thursday, said the extension was to cover the period of the forensic audit of the NDDC earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), under the chairmanship of President Buhari.

The President also approved that the NDDC be provided intervention support to complement efforts of the Federal and State governments against further spread of COVID-19 in the nine States of the Niger Delta region, in the sum of N6,250,000,000.00 only.

The statement said the materials and supplies are to be done through Emergency Procurement method as provided in Sections 42(b) (c) and 43 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Last year, President Buhari had constituted an Interim Management Committee (IMC) for the NDDC led by Barrister Joy Nunieh.

However, the President sacked Barr. Nunieh on February 19, 2020 and replaced him with Professor Pondei, as the new Ag. Managing Director of an enlarged five-man IMC.

The five members of the committee are now: Prof. Pondei, the Ag. Managing Director; Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs Caroline Nagbo (Member); and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, a former Vice President with African Development Bank (AfDB), (Member).

It would be recalled that President Buhari had inaugurated the NDDC Advisory Committee, comprising the nine Governors of the Niger Delta region and the Ministers of Niger Delta Affairs and Environment.

Buhari had said that he approved, in February 2020, the constitution of a 10-Man Presidential Monitoring Committee (PMC) as provided for in Section 21 of the NDDC Establishment Act.

He said the PMC, which will be chaired by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and its members drawn from various MDAs, will focus on monitoring the operations and activities of the commission, and will be reporting to him.

