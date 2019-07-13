Buhari extends Prisons CG’s tenure

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of tenure of the Controller-General, Nigeria Prisons Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed, by one year with effect from July 21, 2019.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Press & Public Relations in the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, yesterday.

Ja’afaru’s tenure was to end on July 21, but was recommended for the extension.

The extension was granted due to his track record of innovative reforms in the Prisons Service and the need to consolidate and complete some of the on-going programmes, especially on human rights compliance, reformation and health care, agricultural and education programmes for the inmates, the statement said.

While congratulating the Controller-General, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, urged him to ensure the consolidation of the on-going reforms in the service in line with the policy thrust of the present administration.

