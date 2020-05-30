Buhari extends appointment of Ag Court of Appeal president

  1. Home
By Muideen Olaniyi 
President Muhammadu Buhari's live broadcast to the nation at the Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the appointment of Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal with effect from June 3, 2020, for a further period of three months.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in statement yesterday, said the appointment was pursuant to Section 238(4) and (5) of the Constitution 1999 (as amended).

President Buhari had on March 5, 2020, announced his initial appointment for an initial period of three months, with effect from March 6, 2020, when the immediate past PCA President, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, statutorily retired from service.

