Buhari extends acting Court of Appeal President’s appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the appointment of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal (PCA) with effect from June 3, 2020, for a further period of three (3) months.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in statement on Friday, said the appointment was pursuant to Section 238(4) and (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

President Buhari had on March 5, 2020, announced his initial appointment as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal for an initial period of three months, with effect from March 6, 2020, when the immediate past PCA President, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, statutorily retired from service.

Shehu had said in the first statement issued on her appointment that Justice Mensem, who is the next most senior Judge of the Court of Appeal, will be acting pending when a substantive appointment to the position of the President of the Court of Appeal might be made by President Buhari subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

He said the President’s approval of the appointment of Justice Mensem, followed the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria in line with the provisions of Section 238(4) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Dongban-Mensem is the daughter of a retired Appeal Court Justice, M.B. Douglas-Mensem. She received both her LL.B and LL.M degrees from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

She has a postgraduate diploma from the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London, Russel Square, London.

Justice Dongban-Mensem started as a registrar at the Plateau State High Court in 1979 and later became magistrate of various grades up to chief magistrate between 1981 and 1990.

From 1990 to 1993, Dongban-Mensem served as deputy chief registrar, superior courts and protocol affairs and was appointed judge, High Court of Justice, Plateau Judiciary from 1993 to 1996.

On transfer from the former, she became the Judge, Federal Capital Territory Judiciary from 1997 to 2003.

