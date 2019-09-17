Buhari dissolves Presidential Panel for Recovery of Public Property, awaits ICPC’s Report on ex-Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) led by Mr Okoi Obono-Obla.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the president looked forward to receiving the final Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s Chairman.

Buhari had on Aug. 14, suspended Okoi Obono-Obla, “with immediate effect” over allegations of “falsification of records and financial impropriety”.

Adesina said the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had been directed to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.

“While thanking all members of the dissolved panel for their services, the President looks forward to receiving the final ICPC report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s Chairman,” he said.

The panel was established in Aug. 2017 by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers.(NAN)

