Buhari dissolves Obono-Obla panel

By Muideen Olaniyi   Published Date

…as AGF ordered to take over activities

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved Okoi Obono-Obla – led Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP).

Buhari, in a release issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.

The panel was established in August 2017 by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers.

Buhari, who thanked all members of the dissolved panel for their services, said he looked forward to receiving the final Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s chairman, Mr Obono-Obla.

Obono-Obla is facing probe over allegations of certificate forgery and other corruption-related charges.

 

 

