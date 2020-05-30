Buhari ‘devastated’ by death of another nephew

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is “deeply touched and devastated” by the death of another nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said in a statement issued on Saturday that the late Dauda died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

President Buhari, in a condolence message, said his death had robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings,” the President said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He prayed God to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his great and noble deeds with paradise.

The deceased was survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in State House, Abuja.

Recently, Buhari lost another nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda, Malam Mamman Daura’s younger brother.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App