Buhari determined to address challenges faced by police – Minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi has assured Nigerians that the re-establishment of a police ministry was meant to strengthen the capacity of the police to be able to combat all manners of criminality in the country.

In an interview with newsmen at his Sokoto’s residence, Dingyadi said that President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to further boost their moral through re-equipement and motivation.

“We are going to address the general welfare of the police. We will re-equip them and make them more effective in fighting crimes,” he said.

According to him, banditry was a serious issue bedeviling the country, adding that they would face it head on.

He called on the general public to always consider the police as their friends and give them all the necessary support and intelligence to perform optimally.

The Minister reassured them that the security situation in the country would soon be improved.

“We will also soon map out our blueprint to assist the President to stem the tide of crimes.

While according top priority to training and retraining, we will also ensure the proper motivation and welfare of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police to make them more productive.”

Dingyadi further disclosed that the payment of pensions and gratuities would be given due attention.

The Minister also said the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 police men was on course.

