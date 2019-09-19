Buhari departs for UNGA74 in New York, Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja Sunday for New York, United States to take part in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74) which opened on Tuesday, September 17.

President Buhari will be accompanied to New York by Governors: Abdullahi Sule, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Adegboyega Oyetola of Nasarawa, Kebbi and Osun States respectively.

He will also be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammad Mahmoud; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Also on the president’s delegation are: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sa’adiya Farouk; Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu; Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; National Coordinator/CEO, NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

President Buhari’s participation at this year’s gathering of world leaders is significant because it coincides with Nigeria’s Presidency of UNGA.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, was unanimously elected as the President of UNGA74 on June 4, 2019.

According to a statement issued Thursday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, Muhammad-Bande’s election was an indication of the country’s high esteem in global reckoning.

It marks the second time Nigeria would be occupying the prestigious position, following late Maj-Gen. Joseph Nanven Garba’s election during UNGA44 in 1989.

The theme for UNGA74 is, “Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion.”

The General Debates will kick off on Tuesday, September 24 during which leaders of delegations will present their National Statements as well as speak to the theme of the session.

President Buhari is scheduled as Number Five Speaker on the first day of the debates – another plus for the country as most world leaders will be listening in the General Assembly Hall while the global audience watches on live television.

The president is expected to underscore his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda following the renewal of his electoral mandate by majority of Nigerians. He will also reaffirm Nigeria’s position on salient global issues.

