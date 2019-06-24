Buhari, Dangote, others for ABU Alumni compendium launch

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has been invited to serve as a Special Guest of Honour in the public presentation and launch of the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria Alumni Association’s maiden compendium of its most outstanding members nilled for July 6 in Kaduna state.

Also, the president of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is expected as the Chief launcher, just as the Obi of Onitsha, HRH Igwe Alfred Achebe and Alhaji Adamu Fika, among other notable Nigerians are expected to grace the occasion, Daily Trust learnt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National President of the association, Prof Ahmed Tijjani Mora, disclosed this on Monday when he paid a courtesy call on the management of Media Trust Limited, publisher of Daily Trust newspaper titles in Abuja.

According to him, there are eight sitting governors out of the 36 states in the country who are alumni of the ABU, saying 25 percent of Nigerians are being governed by ABU alumni.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said with over 800,000 members and ABU constantly producing leadership of Nigeria, there is need for the compendium to showcase what they have done in terms of leadership and mentoring.

Prof Mora said the compendium was a product of a long research and careful selection, considering the number of outstanding graduates of ABU across the country and all over the world.

He noted that aside the eight governors, the alumni also has former and serving state chief executives and other decision makers at all levels, with UNGA president and Senate President among them.

“The compendium was intended to celebrate these trail blazing nation builders and encourage others to excel and serve selflessly towards placing Nigeria in its pride of place among nations of the world,” he said.

He however said the association has worked towards improving the visibility of the university as well as mobilization of resources in terms of improving learning.

The association, according to him, has built an overhead bridge to aide students’ movement, initiated city transportation, laptop loans and currently building post graduate hostel in the university.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App