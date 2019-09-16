Buhari constitutes 8-Man Economic Advisory Council to replace EMT

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT).

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the Council will be reporting directly to the President.

Adesina said the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), which will be chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, would advise the President on economic policy matters.

He said this would include fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.

“The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,’’ he said.

According to the statement, Dr Mohammed Sagagi and Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy) will serve as Vice-Chairman and Secretary of the Council respectively.

Other members of the Council are Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr Shehu Yahaya, Dr Iyabo Masha, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Mr Bismark Rewane.(NAN)

