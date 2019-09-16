  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari constitutes 8-Man Economic Advisory Council to replace EMT
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari constitutes 8-Man Economic Advisory Council to replace EMT

By . Published Date

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT).

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the Council will be reporting directly to the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adesina said the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), which will be chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, would advise the President on economic policy matters.

He said this would include fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.

“The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,’’ he said.

According to the statement, Dr Mohammed Sagagi and Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy) will serve as Vice-Chairman and Secretary of the Council respectively.

Other members of the Council are Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr Shehu Yahaya, Dr Iyabo Masha, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Mr Bismark Rewane.(NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.