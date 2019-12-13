Breaking News
JUST IN: President Buhari returns to AbujaJUST IN: Abdelmadjid Tebboune wins Algeria’s presidential electionBuhari congratulates UK Prime Minister on election victory
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari congratulates UK Prime Minister on election victory
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari congratulates UK Prime Minister on election victory

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his resounding election victory in the United Kingdom general election.

President Buhari, in a release issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Britain had been a reliable and historically unique ally of Nigeria as it had particularly supported the current administration’s efforts at improving security and recovering stolen assets held in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president expressed his intention to continue working with the Prime Minister to forge a stronger Nigeria-UK relationship, especially in the area of trade and economic partnerships which greatly benefits the citizens of both countries.

He wished Prime Minister Johnson the best of luck as he navigates the people of Britain through the decisive period of leaving the European Union.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.