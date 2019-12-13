Buhari congratulates UK Prime Minister on election victory

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his resounding election victory in the United Kingdom general election.

President Buhari, in a release issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Britain had been a reliable and historically unique ally of Nigeria as it had particularly supported the current administration’s efforts at improving security and recovering stolen assets held in the UK.

The president expressed his intention to continue working with the Prime Minister to forge a stronger Nigeria-UK relationship, especially in the area of trade and economic partnerships which greatly benefits the citizens of both countries.

He wished Prime Minister Johnson the best of luck as he navigates the people of Britain through the decisive period of leaving the European Union.

