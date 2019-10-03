Buhari congratulates retired Lt. Gen. Akinrinade at 80

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Ipoola Alani Akinrinade, on his 80th birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, lauded his “steadfastness, courage and unwavering patriotism” to serve the country.

The president joined family members, friends and all professional colleagues in celebrating the gallant military officer who grew in his career, reaching the peak at a young age and “consistently” projected virtues that endeared him to many at local and international levels.

He said Lt. Gen. Akinrinade rose to the occasion at crucial moments in the nation’s history, accepting to serve after retirement as Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Development, Minister of Industries and Minister of Transport, leaving behind strong legacies of visionary leadership.

Buhari further extolled the courage and forthrightness of the former minister in standing for the truth at all times, and putting the interest of the nation first.

He said such virtues saw him fighting for the country’s return to democracy with the National Democratic Coalition, and working with governments and institutions to entrench democratic culture and values.

President Buhari, who acknowledged his contribution to his initial constituency, military, and the nation, prayed that the Almighty God will grant him longer life and good health to keep sharing his experience and wisdom as the former minister and elder statesman turns 80.

