Buhari congratulates renowned poet, Odia Ofeimun, at 70

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigeria’s creative community in celebrating renowned poet, author and publisher, Odia Ofeimun, on his 70 birthday.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the editor, dramatist and activist, who served as Private Secretary to the Premier of Western Nigeria and foremost nationalist, the Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He congratulated him for the honour he brought to the country and the inspiration he gave to many.

He also extolled Ofeimun’s resilient spirit, discipline, focus and his unquenchable love for knowledge, attributes which, he said, catapulted him into the spotlight at a young age, bringing fame at home and abroad, and many recognitions and awards for his colourful creative works, particularly in poetry and dance drama.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Buhari, who also felicitated with family, friends and professional colleagues of the former president of the Association of Nigerian Authors, lauded the poet for such an admirable pedigree at 70.

He prayed that almighty God grant Ofeimun longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep sharing his talent with the world.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App