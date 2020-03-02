Buhari congratulates Pastor Adeboye at 78

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his 78th birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, joined the Christian community in celebrating him and saluting his dedication to God, welfare of the church and consistency in preaching and living the gospel for many years.

The President particularly lauded the positive influence he has had on the country and its citizens, with a wide network that hugely impacts on education, infrastructure and health.

President Buhari said he was delighted with the extensive contributions of Pastor Adeboye to the growth of the country, especially his forthrightness in telling the truth to leaders, regular mobilization of members of his church to civic responsibilities and relentless courage in taking the gospel to every part of Nigeria, and almost every country in the world.

He also recalled his interactions with the pastor over many years, underscoring his warmth, kindness and commitment to seeing the good in others, while vigorously pursuing the divine vision of creating an enabling environment for worship and living the teachings of the Bible.

The President felicitated with the RCCG, members of Pastor Adeboye’s family, which includes many spiritual children, within and outside the country, and his associates.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant Pastor Adeboye longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue sharing the love of Christ.

