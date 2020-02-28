  1. Home
Buhari congratulates new Magajin Rafin Gwandu

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Barr. Muhammad Sambo Aliyu on conferment of Magajin Rafin Gwandu by Gwandu Emirate Council.

President Buhari, in a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, implored him to use the opportunity to serve his community and the country.

The President, who joined family, friends and the Emirate Council in celebrating what he called “historic and joyous event”, to be held on Saturday, February, 29, 2020, prayed that the Barr. Aliyu’s experience and wisdom will further enrich the prestigious council.

President Buhari also prayed that the almighty God will grant him good health, strength and more wisdom to serve humanity as the new Magajin Rafin Gwandu takes the traditional title of his ancestors.

