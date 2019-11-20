Buhari congratulates Jonathan at 62

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has feliciated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 62th birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, prayed for longer life, good health and more strength for him to keep serving the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Buhari, who rejoiced with family, friends and political associates of the former president, hailed him for good counsels to leaders within and outside Nigeria since he left office, sharing his experience of serving at different levels of governance.

President Buhari said the former President’s legacy of humility and patriotism would continue to resonate, inspiring generations to come on the sacrifices made for the stability of democracy and promotion of sustainable development.

The President wished the former President and his family more years of joyful celebrations.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App