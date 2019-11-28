  1. Home
  Buhari congratulates his media aide, Garba Shehu, at 60
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who turned 60 yesterday.

Buhari, in a release issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, extended felicitations to the family, friends and colleagues of Shehu, who had been serving as media aide since 2015.

