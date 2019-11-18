Buhari congratulates Bayelsa Gov-elect Lyon

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Bayelsa State, David Lyon, on what he called his impressive victory.

President Buhari, in a statement issued today by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, hailed the APC supporters in particular and Nigerians in general in the State who exercised their civic rights in a peaceful manner, notwithstanding the pockets of unrest recorded in some locations.

The president, who condemned the loss of lives in Bayelsa, particularly prior to the election, commiserated with the families of the victims.

‘Violence during elections vitiates our commitment to demonstrate to the world and upcoming generation that we are a people capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner,” he said.

He said while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies did their best within the ambit of the law to ensure free, fair and credible elections, it was unfortunate that pockets of unrest, mostly sponsored by desperate politicians, were recorded during the poll.

The president said he looked forward to working with the incoming government to improve the lives of the people in Bayelsa State, while ensuring the security of lives and property of all citizens.

Buhari, who urged Governor-elect Lyon to carry other divergent interests along in the next phase of governance, implored those not satisfied with the outcome of the poll to seek redress through the constitutionally established channels.

