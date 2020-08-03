Buhari congratulates AVM Shekari at 80, mourns Senegalese cleric

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has greeted a prominent citizen of Kaduna State and one-time Military Administrator of the old Kano State, Air Vice Marshal Ishaya Aboi Shekari (rtd), on his 80th birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday night by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described AVM Shekari as “a remarkable citizen and statesman”.

The President, who thanked him for his many years of service to the nation, prayed for his good health and increased support to his community and the nation.

In another development, President Buhari has voiced sadness over the death of Sheikh Ahmed Tidiane Niass, Grand Khalifa (leader) of Tijjaniyya Islamic movement in Africa.

President Buhari, in a condolence message to President Macky Sall, government and people of Senegal as well as millions of members of the sect in Nigeria, said: “It is really sad news for all of us to learn that our beloved Khalifa, Sheikh Ahmed Niass, has passed away in Senegal.

“Sheikh Ahmed Niass, who took over from his father, Sheikh Ibrahim Niass, did not at all disappoint the large followers of his greatly adored father. He will be remembered for his impeccable service to Islam and passion towards the sect’s followers, which has a large body in Nigeria.”

The President said in June 2018, Sheikh Ahmed Niass visited the State House, Abuja, accompanied by some eminent Nigerians including President of BUA Group of Companies, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabi’u.

President Buhari prayed “for the eternal repose of the departed soul” on behalf of himself, government and people of Nigeria.

