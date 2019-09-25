Buhari congratulates Anglican Primate-elect

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba on his election as the Primate-elect of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) by the Episcopal Synod of the Church, which held in Asaba, Delta State yesterday.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, also felicitated with members of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria on the election of a new spiritual leader who will direct the affairs of the church in the next ten years.

He wished Archbishop Ndukuba a successful tenure as he begins a new phase of ministry as the fifth Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

The president appreciated the role of the Anglican Church in promoting interfaith dialogue, peace, stability, education and social welfare in the country.

“With a long and distinguished vocation as a priest for 30 years, bishop for 20 years and archbishop for two years, the President counts on the Primate-elect, who is at present the Bishop of Gombe Diocese and Archbishop of Jos Province of the Anglican Communion, to continue in propagating the qualities that epitomises the ministry of Jesus Christ, who taught his followers love, compassion and humility,” the statement partly read.

Buhari, who lauded the outgoing Primate of the Church, His Grace, the Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, for his dedication, service and leadership, recounted the support his administration had received from the Church.

