Buhari condoles with victims of Lagos explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condoled with families who lost their loved ones and all those affected by an explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos state.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said a misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country.

The President also commiserated with the Lagos State Government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident, which left many injured and destroyed property.

“I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused loss of lives and property.

“While the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathises to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos State,” he stated.

