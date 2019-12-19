Buhari condoles with families of Jos miners

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of youths who passed away in a mining site in Zawan Community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.
President Buhari, in a release issued on Thursday by his media aide, Femi Adesina, also condoled with the people and government of Plateau State over the sad incident.
Buhari, urged medical personnel to give all the injured the best attention, wished them quick recovery.
The president, who urged greater compliance with mining best practices going forward, prayed that the almighty God will accept the souls of the departed, and comfort their loved ones.