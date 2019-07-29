Buhari condoles Governor Fintiri over father’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences to Gov Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State over the death of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, also commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

While describing the late octogenarian, who retired from the Nigerian Army in 1984, as “humble, hardworking, generous, disciplined and God-fearing”, the president lauded his patriotic services to his fatherland, community and humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari urged the governor and his siblings to keep alive the salutary values which their late father embodied.

The President prayed almighty God to console those who mourned the departed ex-serviceman and grant his soul rest. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App