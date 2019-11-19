Buhari condoles Atiku over aide’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the death of a close aide, Alhaji Umar Pariya.

President Buhari, while reacting to the sad event, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said: “I received the news of the death of your close aide, Alhaji Pariya, with a heavy heart. It is very touching to lose such a personal aide of many years. May Allah grant you the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

“May Allah grant his family the strength to absorb the impact of this death; forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds in the hereafter.”

