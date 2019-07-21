Buhari condemns Sokoto killings, pledges new security measures

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 37 persons by bandits in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Commiserating with the victims of the attacks, the government and people of Sokoto State, the President vowed to respond fiercely against “these brutal and remorseless enemies of humanity.”

“This frequent and large scale killings of poor villagers by gangs of mass murderers must be met with the fiercest force the government can mobilise,” Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, quoted the President as saying.

He announced that troops have been deployed to the affected areas and aerial security measures put in place.

“The police commissioner as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has since visited the affected local government area, Goronyo.

“The Presidency is consulting with states racked by this tit-for-tat violent attacks with a view to complementing the security measures being put in place by getting the communities to dialogue with one another.

‘‘The results we are getting from Zamfara State where this sort of engagement is on-going at the instance of the local authorities working with the police and other security agencies are very encouraging.

‘‘Other states in the federation where there are similar security challenges are encouraged to emulate Zamfara in the hope that the solution to the problems will be found,” he said.

He said the Buhari administration will continue to encourage dialogue and disarmament of communities and bandits, but will not tolerate any situation where the spirit of ceasefire is made a mockery of by continued violence against innocent people.

