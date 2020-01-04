Buhari condemns Kogi killings

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned murder of 19 people by gunmen in Tawari community of Kogi Local Government Area, Kogi State.

President Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide Garba Shehu, said “there is no excuse or justification for killing innocent people by anybody or group, and for whatever motive.

“The killings and revenge killings will only aggravate the cycle of violence, creating neither safety nor security for any side.

“People should avoid taking the law into their own hands because doing so could make a bad situation worse and undermine the government’s efforts to tackle security challenges.

“I am gravely worried about frequency and temptation of using violence to settle disputes instead of following lawful and amicable means to avoid needless destruction of lives and property,” the president added.

