Buhari condemns execution of aid workers in Northeast

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the alleged execution of four aid workers by terrorists in the North-east region of the country.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the defeat of evil by good was inevitable, no matter the Pyrrhic victory evildoers seemed to win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president, who felt saddened by the claimed development, commiserated with the family and loved ones of the aid workers, who had offered themselves to serve humanity at grave risks.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The aid workers had been abducted near Damasak, Borno State, in July, and had been held despite all efforts to secure their release, till their alleged execution.

“Evil will always be defeated by good at the end of the day. Whatever seeming victory evil records, eventually rebounds on the evildoer. We are resolved to beat evil in this land, and we remain unrelenting till we achieve it,” President Buhari also said.

He implored all insurgents once again to lay down their arms, and rejoin decent humanity.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App