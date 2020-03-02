 Buhari condemns bandits’ killing in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent bandits’ attack in Kaduna state that killed several people and left many injured.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, vowed to sustain the ongoing military operations in the state.

The President, who voiced sadness and regret over the attack, said from the reports received, the bandits were unleashing their fury and frustration on innocent people because of the ongoing military and police offensive against them in the Birnin Gwari and Kaduru forests.

He said the administration would not be blackmailed by criminals to abandon the current military operations against them.

The President commiserated with the victims of what he called “heinous attack” in Kaduna state.

Buhari assured the people of Kaduna and other parts of the country that the government would continue to deploy all available resources to fight the cold-hearted bandits with a view to bringing them to their knees.

“These criminals should make no mistake that they can establish a reign of terror on the people without feeling the full might of the government which was elected to protect the citizens.

“The criminals cannot be lucky always; we are determined to frustrate and defeat them, and no matter how long they run or where they hide, they would be smoked out and brought to justice,” he added.

Suspected bandits had on Sunday attacked four villages in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state killing 51 people and leaving many injured.

The affected villages include Kerawa, Zareyawa and Marina, and another – all in Kerawa Ward of the local government.

