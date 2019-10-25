Buhari commissions UN building bombed by Boko Haram, says ‘We remain unbowed’

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has again reiterated the Nation’s resolve to stand firm in the face of any act of terrorism.

The President who restated the resolve at the commissioning of the rebuilt United Nations (UN) house and the marking of the 2019 UN Day, said Nigeria will not be cowed but will remain resilient in the face of acts of terrorism “designed to break our spirit”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the commissioning of the building was a testament of the progress Nigeria has made over the years in the fight against terror in the country while assuring the UN family, other visitors and Nigerians of their safety and comfort.

Represented by the Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, President Buhari stressed that the efforts of the UN over the years in confronting global issues such as international conflicts, health and humanitarian matters, climate change and environmental degradation, have continued to yield positive results around the world.

This, the President said, has lent credence to the opinion that the UN has made the world a much better place, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye.

While congratulating the UN for the celebration of the 2019 UN Day, the President pledged the country’s commitment to serve as a good host to the UN family and encouraged the staff to build bonds of friendship with locals that will help strengthen the growing sense of a loving community outside the UN environment.

In his welcome remarks, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, commended the President and people of Nigeria for the unwavering support for the UN and commitment to the rebuilding of the bombed UN house.

He stressed that the rebuilding of the house was a demonstration of Nigeria’s resolve to tackle terrorism and refusal to be bowed by it.

Kallon also said that the UN humanitarian work in the North East still remains a priority and expressed the hope for more synergy with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), especially with the creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Services.

Other speakers at the event commended the Nigerian government for the rebuilding of the UN house as well as her unflinching support for multilateralism.

The theme for the 2019 UN Day celebration in Nigeria is, “The future we want, The United Nations we need: Reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism”.

The FCT Minister, on behalf of President Buhari also laid a wreath in memory of those who lost their lives during the August 26 2011 bombing of the UN House and cut the ribbon to commission the rebuilt UN building.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App