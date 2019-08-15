Buhari commissions N3.3bn 32km road in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commissioned a 32-km road constructed by the Katsina State government for easy evacuation of farm produce in the state.

The Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafia-Abdallawa-Dankaba road traverses 15 communities in Katsina and Kaita local government areas of the state.

The commissioning of the project which was awarded in October 2017 and completed in April this year was witnessed by locals.

In his remarks, Buhari commended the Katsina State government for embarking on the project, saying it’s in line with the change agenda of his administration.

He said aside from easy movement, the road will improve the social life of the people.

Speaking during the commissioning, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said the president will today commission two other road projects.

He said his administration has completed 13 inherited road projects and that 44 others are at various stages of completion.

“The construction of the 32km road cost the state government N3,362,292,219.25. Similarly, the 38km Fargo-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza road and 22km Kwanar Sabke-Dan’aunai- Ruwan Kaya road cost N1,909,827,028.49 and N2,601,552,756.77 respectively. These last two roads are envisaged to be commissioned tomorrow (today) by Your Excellency, God willing,” he said.

