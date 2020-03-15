Buhari commiserates with Kogi governor over mother’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state over the death of his mother, Hajiya Hauwau Oziohu Bello at 101.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, prayed that God Almighty will comfort her family and loved ones.

The President implored the governor, family members and all associates of Hajiya Bello to find solace in the grace of long life given to the matriarch.

He particularly lauded her strength of character in bringing up her children, grandchildren and great-grand children in the fear of God, while promoting strong moral values in her community.

He said the legacies of generosity, kindness and virtue that Hajiya Bello lived by, and “consistently” advocated will always be remembered.

President Buhari, who urged the family and all citizens of Kogi State to immortalize the matriarch by promoting her values, also prayed that God will grant her soul peaceful rest.

