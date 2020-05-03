  1. Home
…Buhari commiserates with Ganduje

By Muideen Olaniyi 

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Kano State government and Council of Chiefs over the death of the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila II.

Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, joined the family and Rano Emirate in mourning the royal father.

The president implored his family and the emirate to find solace in his good works and ensure that his legacies are carried on.

