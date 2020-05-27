Buhari commiserates with Borno over IDPs fire disaster

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the people of Borno State over the fire disaster at Internally Displaced Camps (IDPs) on Sallah eve.

He expressed the feeling during a condolence visit at the Maiduguri Government House yesterday.

Represented by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umaru Farouk, the president said he was deeply saddened by the inferno, which claimed two lives and destroyed 1,613 houses at Muna Garage IDP camp in Jere Local Government Area of the state.

“We are sad over the unfortunate incident that occurred a few days ago in Muna IDP camp.

“I am deeply saddened by the fire incident where two persons died and property worth millions destroyed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari sent his condolences to the good people and government of Borno State over this fire disaster.

“He prays that Allah forgives the souls of the dead and prevents the re-occurrence of this sad incident,” the minister said.

She also visited the scene of the fire incident at Muna IDP camp in Jere LGA where she interacted with the victims and assured that President Buhari would do everything to improve the plight of IDPs.

In his response, Governor Babagana Zulum thanked the federal government for its swift response to the plight of displaced persons during the fire incident, and assured that his administration would partner and collaborate with the federal government to ensure that the IDPs relocate to their localities.

While addressing the displaced persons, the NEMA Director-General, Muhammad Muhammad (rtd) said the federal government has provided assorted facilities to enable the victims rebuild their destroyed houses, and assured of more intervention and quick response to their plight.

Our correspondent reports that 19 trucks of food and non-food items donated include large quantities of mattresses, mats, wrappers, blankets, planks, bundles of zinc, pieces of ceiling boards; packets of roofing nails, bags of rice, bags of sorghum, bags of beans, tomatoes, milk, Maggi, and spaghetti.

