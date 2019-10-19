Buhari commends Police for bursting child theft ring, false correctional centres

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigeria Police Force for the discovery of a child-theft racket in Kano State and fake correctional centers in Kaduna and Katsina states.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, urged the police to sustain these good efforts across the country.

President Buhari, who was reacting to the incidents and arrests made by the police concerning the incidents, noted that such arrests were in line with his commitment to human rights and dignity of the citizens regardless of their age, religion and ethnicity.

He said he would not support criminality under any guise, including the abduction of children and selling them off illegally.

On torture chambers, in this day and age, the president maintained that no responsible democratic government would tolerate the existence of the torture chambers and physical abuses of inmates in the name of rehabilitation of the victims.

He, therefore, lauded the efforts of the police in exposing these human rights abuses by individuals and criminal groups.

He expressed optimism that these efforts would be sustained to check illegal activities of this nature.

The President appealed to members of the general public to remain vigilant and assist security agencies in crime prevention and control by reporting the existence of criminal activities around their communities.

He said: ”The sharing of human intelligence is everybody’s responsibility in order to make our society safe and this government is ever committed to supporting the police to be more effective in the performance of its duties through proper funding and motivation of its personnel.”(NAN)

