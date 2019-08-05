Buhari chose right people as ministers – Legislator

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen people of proven integrity as members of his new cabinet, the House Leader of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Bello Isa Ambarura, has said.

Speaking yesterday in Sokoto, Ambarura noted that those picked were veteran technocrats and professionals who were tested and trusted.

“They are all men and women of mission and vision,” he said.

On the nominee from Sokoto, he said, “With Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Sokoto State has gotten the right choice.”

He said Dingyadi and all the other nominees had previous track records of diligent, patriotic and selfless service to the nation.

He assured that the APC members of the state House of Assembly would synergise with their leaders, the members of the National Assembly, led by the party’s leader in the state, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, to attract more federal presence to the entire Sokoto State.

