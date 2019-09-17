Buhari charges PSC to put police in order

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged members of the Police Service Commission to put the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in order to ensure that the security agency receives the required assistance for optimum service delivery.

President Buhari gave the charge on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, when he received the 2018 Annual Report of the commission.

He urged them to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the Force delivers on its responsibilities.

“The commission has the most challenging responsibility of carrying out oversight responsibilities of the Police Force.

“The people that comprise this commission are mostly personally known to me and some of them have been through the mill as it were; therefore I expect them to put the Police in order.

“I personally believe that the Inspector General is doing his best …the Police are always in the frontline and unless we get the police working effectively, the security of this country will remain in doubt,” he said in a release issued today by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He said, by the mandate of the Commission, the task of appointment, promotion and disciplinary control of officers of the Nigerian Police Force, except the Inspector General, fall under it.

“Your assignment is enormous and calls for sacrifice and commitment especially now that almost every country is faced with severe internal security challenges. Nigeria is no exception,” he added.

Buhari, who hailed the PSC for new ideas introduced into the workings of the Force, appealed to the commission to ensure harmonious working relationship with the Police Force.

“I am aware that you have put policies in place to reposition the Police Force in the areas of merit-driven promotion and prompt disciplinary actions.

“Government will require that you redouble your efforts and ensure that the Police Force receives the required assistance for optimum service delivery.

“I wish to see close communication and understanding between you and the Nigeria Police. This is necessary for the overall efficiency and effectiveness in securing the country,” said the president.

The PSC Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, who led other members, in his earlier address, told President Buhari that, in line with his specific directives, the management was gradually putting together a productive Nigeria Police Force, which will attract the endorsement of all Nigerians and also receive the acclaim of the policemen themselves.

Smith asked for the intervention of the President to overcome the funding constraints of the commission as well as secure better office accommodation.

