Buhari charges ECONEC on democracy consolidation in W/Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Economic Community of West African States Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) to ensure the consolidation of democracy in the sub-region through peer support of Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs).

The President gave the charge yesterday in Abuja while formally declaring open the 6th Biennial General Assembly of ECONEC and International Symposium on the “Promotion of Inclusivity in the Electoral Process”.

Buhari, who pledged the continuous support of Nigeria to the realization of this objective, said that it was in view of this that, within the limits of available resources, Nigeria has responded by providing material and technical support to ECONEC.

He said recently Nigeria provided logistics support to Sierra Leone, deployed experts from INEC to assist in cleaning up the voters’ register in Liberia ahead of the Presidential run-off election in 2017 and provided voter registration equipment to Guinea Bissau which facilitated the conduct of parliamentary election in March this year.

The President, represented by the Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, said credible election in the sub-region is not only good for democracy and periodic elections but it is also good for overall sub-regional stability.

In his address the INEC Chairman, who is also the ECONEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the body was formed in February 2008.

He said the objective was to collaborate with one another through peer learning and support in view of the enormous challenges of organizing elections faced by member states.

Yakubu said in 2017, ECONEC formulated a two-year Action Plan focusing on the need to establish a permanent secretariat in Abuja, deepen peer support, initiate a conversation with the aim of finding ways to reduce the enormous cost of conducting elections, build the capacity of the media to ensure professional reporting of elections in West Africa and find ways to enhance inclusivity in the electoral process.

Professor Yakubu said ECONEC had so far undertaken needs assessment, solidarity and mid-term review missions to eight of the 15-member states.

He commended members for paying their $5,000 contribution to support the activities of the Network, which he said was a show of confidence in the management.

In his address the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, represented by the Chairman Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabiru Gaya, said the National Assembly will work with all stakeholders to promote efforts at providing women, youth, people with disabilities and other marginalized groups with full, equal and effective participation at all levels of decision making in public life.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, said the parliament will make legislations that will promote inclusivity of all stakeholders within the democratic community especially, women, young persons and the physically challenged.

