Buhari chairs extra-ordinary FEC Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

An extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari holds this Saturday ahead of the presentation of the 2020 budget proposals to the National Assembly next week.

Daily Trust learnt yesterday that the meeting was convened in order to achieve the target of returning the budget cycle from May-June to January-December.

ADVERTISEMENT

The participation of President Buhari at the 74th United Nations General Assembly was said to have been responsible for the decision to shift the budget presentation forward from the third week of September.

President Buhari, who departed Abuja on a three-day State Visit to the Republic of South Africa yesterday, following an invitation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will return to tomorrow (Friday).

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App