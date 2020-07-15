Buhari chairs 8th virtual FEC meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing the eighth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The federal cabinet meeting, being held inside the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, is attended physically by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rted), and nine ministers.

The ministers at the Council Chambers are; Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning), Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba; Abubakar Malami (Justice), Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

A minute silence was observed in honour of a former Minister of Works, Major-General John Obada (rted), who died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 81.

Obada acted as Chief of Air Staff (COAS) from 1970 to 1971, and was Federal Commissioner for Works and member of the Supreme Military Council.

The Major-General, who retired from the Nigerian Army in 1977, was born on April 4, 1939.

