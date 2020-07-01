  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari chairing virtual cabinet meeting
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari chairing virtual cabinet meeting

By Muideen Olaniyi 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting, being held at the Executive Council Chamber, has the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, in attendance.

The seven ministers, who are physically present, are the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Others are; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello; and the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.