Buhari chairing virtual cabinet meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting, being held at the Executive Council Chamber, has the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, in attendance.

The seven ministers, who are physically present, are the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Others are; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello; and the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App