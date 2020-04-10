Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 63

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with foremost industrialist, investor, and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

President Buhari, in a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, wished Dangote and his loved ones a splendid day.

The President, who recognised the large-heartedness of Africa’s wealthiest man, said that it was one thing to be so blessed, and another to use the wealth to the glory of God and for the good of humanity.

According to him, “Alhaji Dangote has always stood to be counted whenever it mattered, judging by his generous contributions to the fight against polio, Ebola disease, the current coronavirus, and many other challenges which have faced Nigeria, and indeed, the African continent.”

He prayed to God to grant “the great son of Nigeria” long life, good health, and further successes in all areas of endeavour.

