  4. Buhari cancels estacode as ministries budget N2.4bn for foreign trips
Restricts travels to 8 in a year President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that travel days will no longer attract payment of estacode allowances for ministers and other government officials. He also said that duration of official trips shall be limited to only the number of days of the event as contained in the supporting documents…

