Buhari cancels estacode as ministries budget N2.4bn for foreign trips

ADVERTISEMENT

Restricts travels to 8 in a year President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that travel days will no longer attract payment of estacode allowances for ministers and other government officials. He also said that duration of official trips shall be limited to only the number of days of the event as contained in the supporting documents…



Sign Up Plan Monthly Quaterly Half Year Yearly E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In This content is for subscribers only.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App